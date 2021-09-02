Authorities received multiple calls for flooding in terrace level apartments around 4 a.m. and rescue crews evacuated dozens of people. News outlets quoted Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein as saying the water had almost reached the ceiling when crews arrived at the apartments in Rockville.
About 12 apartments were flooded, while another 50 were affected. Three people were taken to area hospitals for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
About 150 residents have been displaced. The Red Cross and Montgomery County Health and Human Services is assisting the displaced residents.