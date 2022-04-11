Police: 1 shot in possible road rage incident on highway

HANOVER, Md. — A driver was shot and wounded over the weekend in what police called a possible case of road rage on a Maryland highway. A man was driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu on northbound Interstate 295 near Arundel Mills Boulevard when the shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles were involved in what appeared to be a road rage incident and one witness saw several flashes that looked like gunfire come from the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

The driver was shot once and was flown to Shock Trauma, police said. A 1-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the shooting was not injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray sedan, possibly a BMW. Police do not have a description of the driver.

