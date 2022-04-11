Police: 1 shot in possible road rage incident on highway

HANOVER, Md. — A driver was shot and wounded over the weekend in what police called a possible case of road rage on a Maryland highway.
Witnesses told police that two vehicles were involved in what appeared to be a road rage incident and one witness saw several flashes that looked like gunfire come from the suspect’s vehicle, police said.
The driver was shot once and was flown to Shock Trauma, police said. A 1-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the shooting was not injured.
The suspect vehicle is described as a gray sedan, possibly a BMW. Police do not have a description of the driver.