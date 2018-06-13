BALTIMORE — Maryland authorities say a 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a taxi.

The Baltimore Sun quotes Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith as saying the boy was riding a skateboard Tuesday evening when he was hit by a yellow taxi van. Smith says the injuries are believed to be “survivable at this time.” He says the taxi left the scene and continued driving. It’s unclear what company the taxi was affiliated with.

Police are looking into video footage of the area and asking for the driver to turn themselves in. Smith says there could be a logical explanation as to what happened, but leaving the scene of a crash is a crime.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.