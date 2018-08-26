BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead.

Police said in a statement late Saturday that officers were dispatched for a reported shooting around 8 p.m. in west Baltimore.

The officers arrived to find an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

No further details were immediately available.

