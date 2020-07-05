Huffman was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and child endangerment, according to Capt. Liz Scott of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Scott told The Free Lance-Star that did not know why Huffman was charged with malicious wounding in a fatal shooting but that the charges likely would be upgraded.
Huffman was charged with child endangerment because his 17-year-old son was with him at the time of the shooting, WRIC-TV reported.
Deputies found the brothers dead in a car in the middle of a road when they responded to the 911 call.
Scott said the killings apparently stemmed from a road-rage incident. Huffman told investigators that he was cut on the arm by one of the brothers before the shooting.
Huffman was being held in jail without bond.
