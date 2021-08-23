Investigators learned that an argument broke out between four people on mopeds and two people in a vehicle and it escalated when the driver of the vehicle hit one moped, causing it to crash, police said. The passenger got out and stabbed a moped rider, then the driver and passenger fled, police said. Officers found the vehicle and the arrested the driver and passenger. A 35-year-old Grasonville man is charged with assault and reckless endangerment and a 31-year-old Chester woman is charged with assault and several traffic-related offenses, police said.
Today's Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.