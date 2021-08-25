By Associated PressToday at 8:11 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 8:11 a.m. EDTShareComment0BALTIMORE — Two children were found dead in a southwest Baltimore apartment Tuesday, police said.Officers were called to the Coventry Manor Apartments on Coventry Road around 4:30 p.m., news outlets reported.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOfficers found a boy and a girl dead, with visible trauma on their decomposing bodies, police said.Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was on the scene Tuesday. Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, police said.Comment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.