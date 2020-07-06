The names of the victims were not released because relatives had not been notified Sunday night.
The sheriff’s office said that Danny Lee Huffman, 48, of Spotsylvania County, was “charged preliminarily” with two counts of malicious wounding and related charges. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.
The sheriff’s office said the victims didn’t know Huffman, and exactly what happened remained unclear.
The victims were found in a car in the middle of a roadway. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was the initial caller to 911. He said his arm was cut during a dispute, authorities said.
The area where the incident occurred is west of the county seat of Spotsylvania Courthouse and about 75 miles southwest of Washington.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Washington Post.