The newspaper reports that while officers were at the hospital, a man showed up in need of treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. As he was being treated, a third person arrived with serious injuries. That person later died.
Police tweeted they are investigating the events, which they believe are related, and are asking the public for help with information.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD