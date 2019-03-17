BALTIMORE — Police say two people were found dead in a Maryland home after police responded to a situation where someone was apparently barricaded inside a home.

Baltimore County Police responded to a call about an armed person in the Edgemere community on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., according to a report in The Baltimore Sun .

Officers urged people to avoid the area Saturday night after it turned into a barricade situation.

Authorities described the situation on Sunday morning as “family disturbance” and said homicide detectives are looking into what happened.

