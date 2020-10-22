Life Christian administrator Mike Cherry said the football team was practicing at Carver Middle School when a sophomore on the squad was dismissed as a disciplinary measure.
It’s unclear why the student was dismissed.
Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz said the student returned with Savoy and other family members and attempted to assault the coach.
Katz said the two teens intervened and Savoy repeatedly stabbed them before fleeing the scene. Savoy was later captured without incident.
Cherry said the sophomore was dismissed from the school. The school is also providing counselors for students who witnessed the incident.
It’s unclear whether Savoy had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.