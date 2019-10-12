DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Law enforcement authorities in Maryland say two men have been hospitalized after they were mauled by two dogs.

Prince George’s County Police say the attack happened Saturday in District Heights.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan says responding officers found two dogs attacking a 52-year-old man who was attempting to get on top of a car to try to get away from the animals, but they kept ripping him off the vehicle. She says before officers arrived, the dogs had severely wounded a 72-year-old man.

Donelan says officers used a pole to get one of the dogs away from the man, but it strangled itself on the pole.

Donelan says officers fatally shot the other dog after the animal tried to attack the officers twice.

The men’s conditions were not released.

