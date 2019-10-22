The statement says responding officers exchanged gunfire with a man at the home. Two officers suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Police say the man then barricaded himself inside the home.

A SWAT team searched the home and found two men and one woman dead. Police say a medical examiner will perform autopsies to determine their causes.

Authorities haven’t released the identities of the three adults or the injured officers.

