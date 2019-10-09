Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says authorities received a break in the case because of a tip from the community. The tip led to a three-month investigation into what police describe as a brothel in southeast Baltimore.

Authorities say the two rescued women were placed in safe housing.

Harrison says there could be more victims and more perpetrators and has asked anyone with information to contact police.

