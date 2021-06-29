News outlets report the firefighter was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the other shooting victim was taken to a local hospital, but there is no word on their condition at this time. Deputy Fire Chief-Operations Justin Arnold said the firefighter may be released Tuesday.
Police took a suspect into custody.
Portsmouth Police said a third person was shot nearby on Broad Street and went to a nearby hospital on his own with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s not known if the shootings are related.