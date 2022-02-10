Detectives are trying to determine whether another person who arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound a short time later was injured in this shooting or another incident, police said in a news release Thursday.
Sean Potter Jr., 18, a student at the school, is charged with attempted murder, assault and a weapons offense, police said. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Potter and a person who identified himself as Potter’s father declined to comment.
Police didn’t release details of the charges faced by the second student, who is a juvenile. Both are being held without bond.