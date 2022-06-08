The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Police: 2 teens killed, 1 critically injured when hit by car

June 8, 2022 at 4:56 p.m. EDT
OAKTON, Va. — Two teenage girls died and a third was critically injured when they were hit by a car involved in a collision in northern Virginia, police said.

Fairfax County police said the crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Oakton, news outlets reported.

A Toyota 4Runner waited for a group to cross the road, but when it began to turn left, it was hit by a BMW traveling at high speed, according to Maj. Eli Cory, a police spokesman. The BMW then “ricocheted off the side of the road, hit the three pedestrians, hit a pole on the side of the road and finally came to rest down the street,” he said.

The three girls, students at Oakton High School, which is a block from the intersection, suffered life-threatening injuries and hours later, police said two of the girls had died at the hospital.

The driver and a passenger in the BMW were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Cory said. The BMW driver was a juvenile, and two passengers in the BMW fled the scene, he said.

