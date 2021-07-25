An SUV was speeding when it left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree, which was uprooted and came to rest on top of the vehicle. The witnessing officer called for help while rendering aid but the three occupants of the car were declared dead at the scene, according to the news release.
“The primary cause of the crash appears to be the failure to drive in a single lane and driving at excessive speeds which contributed to the severity of the injuries,” the news release said.
Alcohol use also appeared to be a factor, though toxicology reports are pending, according to police.
The victims were not immediately identified, pending notification of their relatives.