One of the men who was killed was a Safe Streets East worker, police said. Safe Streets outreach workers mediate disputes in an effort to prevent violence and work to steer young people away from violence.
In July, Safe Streets Cherry Hill worker Kenyell Wilson was fatally shot. Last January, Safe Streets leader Dante Barksdale was shot and killed. He had served time in prison and was the nephew of Nathan Barksdale, whose crimes and run-ins with police inspired characters and story lines in HBO’s “The Wire.”
Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting “a horrific tragedy,” saying that Safe Streets workers put their lives on the line “because they believe in a better future for our city — a future we all should believe in.”