When Covington Police officers and Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, Poulston was coming out of the store armed with a pistol and shots were fired, police said. Poulston and a Covington officer were killed.
Paxton was found dead inside. Paxton’s wife, who also worked at the store, was found inside uninjured, police said. No other employees or customers were injured.
The remains of all three people killed will be taken to the office of medical examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
Virginia State Police are investigating at the request of local authorities.