Police: 3 injured in small plane crash in Maryland woods

The Baltimore Sun reports that a 62-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries after the 1966 Piper single-engine, fixed-wing plane crashed in Garrett County just after 8 p.m.

GRANTSVILLE, Md. — Three people were injured when a small airplane crashed in a wooded area of Maryland on Saturday, police said.

The injured man, who was the pilot, told investigators that the plane iced over and caused him to lose control of the aircraft while he was flying at about 11,000 feet.