The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local

Police: 3 injured in small plane crash in Maryland woods

By Associated Press
Today at 8:59 a.m. EDT
By Associated Press
Today at 8:59 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

GRANTSVILLE, Md. — Three people were injured when a small airplane crashed in a wooded area of Maryland on Saturday, police said.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a 62-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries after the 1966 Piper single-engine, fixed-wing plane crashed in Garrett County just after 8 p.m.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The injured man, who was the pilot, told investigators that the plane iced over and caused him to lose control of the aircraft while he was flying at about 11,000 feet.

The plane had departed Wabash, Indiana, and was planning to land at Martin State Airport in Baltimore County. The pilot is a Baltimore resident.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Loading...