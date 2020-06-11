Police said the driver accelerated when he saw police and turned onto the 5200 block of Wabash Avenue. The MTA bus driver told investigators the BMW hit the bus as it turned onto Eldorado Avenue from Wabash Avenue. The bus driver wasn’t hurt.
The driver and two passengers in the BMW were taken to area hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead, police said. The three individuals have not been identified.
