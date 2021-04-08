Late Wednesday night, officers responding to a report of a shooting found Georgio Johnson, 33, unresponsive, according to police, who said Johnson died at an area hospital.
One hour later, police answered a gunfire detection alert in the McElderry Park neighborhood and found three victims, including a 31-year-old man who died at a hospital. The other two victims, a 30-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, are in stable condition, police said.
There have been 81 killings in Baltimore this year, according to police homicide data. That is seven more than at the same time last year.
