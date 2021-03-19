The Dodge sped away. And troopers chased the vehicle. Police said the Dodge eventually crashed through lighted warning signs of express lanes that had been switched for southbound traffic in Prince William County. Authorities said that police did not follow the Dodge into the express lanes.
Police said the Dodge smashed head-on into a Ford Ranger pickup and two additional vehicles. The Dodge also caught fire.
Police said the female driver of the Dodge died, along with a female passenger. A man in the Ford Ranger also died.
Police have not immediately identified the people who were killed, pending notification of the next of kin.
