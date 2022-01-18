Less than an hour later, a 59-year-old woman was killed as she tried to cross the street about eight miles away at the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and Ferrara Avenue in Wheaton. The driver of the car left without checking on the pedestrian, police said. Police are looking for a silver or light blue Volkswagen Passat with damage to its front bumper, grille, side mirror or windshield.
A 32-year-old Washington, D.C., man was killed in another hit-and-run crash after 11 p.m. on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway before Colesville Road, Maryland State Police said.