Police: 3 stabbed in fight in Ocean City

June 21, 2022 at 8:43 a.m. EDT
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Three people were stabbed in a fight on Monday night in Ocean City, police said.

Officers called to the 10 block of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight found three people with stab wounds, Ocean City police tweeted.

The Ocean City Fire Department responded to provide medical care. One person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and another was flown to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, police said. The third person was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. Police did not release details of their conditions.

