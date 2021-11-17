The shooting happened outside the OMG Convenience store Friday night when the occupants of a passing SUV fired toward the store, wounding two men and killing Rah’quan Logan, 14, and Abdul Bani-Ahmad, 9, according to an affidavit. About a quarter of a mile away, the occupants fired at a silver sedan. Surveillance footage from the Redd Fox Apartments shows Baker and three others concealing guns as they walk into an apartment building, the affidavit states.
Baker, whose last known address is in Gastonia, North Carolina, faces two counts each of first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding and attempted second-degree murder, according to charging papers. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Baker.