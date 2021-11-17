RICHMOND, Va. — Three teens have been charged in a drive-by shooting that killed two children and wounded two men outside a convenience store in Richmond, police announced Tuesday.

Police Chief Gerald Smith identified the suspects as Clintoine Baker, 18, and two 17-year-old boys, news outlets reported. Authorities are searching for another 17-year-old boy and offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest, U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Supervisor Kevin Connolly said. Authorities didn’t name the three 17-year-olds or specify the charges they face.

The shooting happened outside the OMG Convenience store Friday night when the occupants of a passing SUV fired toward the store, wounding two men and killing Rah’quan Logan, 14, and Abdul Bani-Ahmad, 9, according to an affidavit. About a quarter of a mile away, the occupants fired at a silver sedan. Surveillance footage from the Redd Fox Apartments shows Baker and three others concealing guns as they walk into an apartment building, the affidavit states.

Baker, whose last known address is in Gastonia, North Carolina, faces two counts each of first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding and attempted second-degree murder, according to charging papers. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Baker.