Julius Dela Cruz, Lakshmi Menon, Kyra Nguyen and Brian Quach were detained shortly before midnight on Wednesday and charged with rioting, Richmond police said in a news release. Authorities said several items, including a metal crowbar and a hammer were seized from them during the arrest.
It is not immediately clear if the suspects had lawyers who could comment on their behalf.
