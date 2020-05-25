At one in east Baltimore, officers found a 41-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They both died at the scene, police said.
Another man died at the scene of a shooting in northeast Baltimore, and the fourth victim, also a man, died at a hospital after being shot on the city’s northwest side.
“Another Memorial Day weekend with families and communities across Baltimore being terrorized by gun violence,” Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott, who is running for mayor, said on Twitter.
