The woman and two men who tried to intervene were taken to Winchester Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said. A third male victim was flown to a hospital with injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening.
The Chevrolet Malibu was spotted a few hours later, but when law enforcement forced the car to stop, they saw that shots were fired inside, police said. Avila was found in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound and was flown to a hospital, where he died, police said.