GLEN ARM, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say a 4-year-old girl was briefly dragged by her school bus after her backpack got caught in its door.

The preschooler was getting off the bus in Glen Arm when she got stuck and the vehicle started to move, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Julia Hardgrove told The Baltimore Sun. Police said the driver drove forward a “short distance.” Hardgrove couldn’t say just how far the girl was dragged.