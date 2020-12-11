The man was not immediately named, but police said by the time officers got to the couple’s home in Dumfries, the man had left and was walking around outside.
Officers requested helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police. That helicopter search located the man in a wooded area while he was walking back to the home, police said.
The officers met him near the front door of the residence and that’s when they shot him, police said. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Authorities said it was not yet clear how many times the man was struck or if he had fired his gun.
None of the officers were injured, and they will be placed on a routine paid leave.
Dumfries is a town located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Richmond.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.