Troopers tried to slow the car down by surrounding it on the highway, but state police said the car rammed a police car in Prince William County, setting off a chain-reaction crash involving three state police vehicles. Five troopers were treated at a hospital and released, police said.
The car kept going, but it was found nearby in a restaurant parking lot along Prince William Parkway, police said. A 19-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were arrested but police said they’re still looking for two men who ran off.