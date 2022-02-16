WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Five Virginia state troopers were injured during a chase on Interstate 95 on Wednesday morning, state police said.

Virginia State Police said Fairfax County police tried to stop a Ford Fiesta reported stolen in New York near the American Legion Bridge around 5 a.m, but it sped off at more than 100 mph, WTOP-FM reported.

Troopers tried to slow the car down by surrounding it on the highway, but state police said the car rammed a police car in Prince William County, setting off a chain-reaction crash involving three state police vehicles. Five troopers were treated at a hospital and released, police said.

The car kept going, but it was found nearby in a restaurant parking lot along Prince William Parkway, police said. A 19-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were arrested but police said they’re still looking for two men who ran off.