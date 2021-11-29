Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a 16-year-old boy, who had been shot multiple times, was found at his home in the neighborhood, The Baltimore Sun reported. All of the victims’ injuries appeared to be nonfatal, Harrison said.
“This certainly could have been far worse,” he said.
A short time later, two men in their 30s walked into a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and said they had been shot in the same area, police said.
Harrison said it was believed that a gunman emerged from an alley and opened fire on the group. There may have been a second shooter or someone in the group may have fired back since there were shell casings from different types of weapons, he said.
Harrison asked witnesses to come forward with information.