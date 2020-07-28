Relatives of the 7-year-old were sitting nearby and witnessed the shooting, but deputies could not immediately determine where the shot came from or who fired it, The Frederick News-Post reported.
“Deputies do not believe that this was a malicious act, but an accidental shooting,” Middletown officials said in a statement Monday.
Officials added that investigators do not think the child was being targeted.
The investigation was ongoing.
