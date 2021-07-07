SUFFOLK, Va. — An 8-year-old accidentally shot and seriously injured a 12-year-old Tuesday, police said.

Suffolk Police said in a news release that the shooting left the 12-year-old with injuries that are serious, but aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows the 8-year-old boy got an adult’s firearm from a home and accidentally shot the 12-year-old boy.

The shooting remains under investigation.