By Associated PressJuly 7, 2021 at 2:52 p.m. UTCSUFFOLK, Va. — An 8-year-old accidentally shot and seriously injured a 12-year-old Tuesday, police said.Suffolk Police said in a news release that the shooting left the 12-year-old with injuries that are serious, but aren't thought to be life-threatening.Police said their preliminary investigation shows the 8-year-old boy got an adult's firearm from a home and accidentally shot the 12-year-old boy.The shooting remains under investigation.