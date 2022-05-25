Police: 9-year-old girl shot, critically wounded

Placeholder while article actions load

Prince William County Police officers called to Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge around 6:40 p.m. found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound and administered first aid until rescue personnel arrived, officials said in a news release.

The girl was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remained in critical condition, police said Wednesday morning.

A group was walking in the area when one person fired multiple rounds and detectives have determined that the girl was not the intended target, police said. Rounds also struck an occupied vehicle driving in the area and the front door of a home.