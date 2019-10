SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police have accused a man in the fatal shooting of his son in a parking lot outside a hospital emergency room.

A news release from the city says the shooting happened Monday night outside Sentara Obici Hospital. Authorities say police responding to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. found 36-year-old Earl Bryant Boone Jr. of Virginia Beach. He received emergency treatment from Suffolk emergency personnel before he was taken inside the emergency room, where he died of his wounds.