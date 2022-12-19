Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said.
Three of the bus passengers, two Norfolk men in their 20s and a 19-year-old Chesapeake woman, died at the scene, state police said.
The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Police said they expect to release further details later this week after consultation with prosecutors.