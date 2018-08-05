BALTIMORE — Seven juveniles and two adults are facing criminal charges after a fight broke out with security guards at a Baltimore-area shopping mall.

Baltimore County Police say the incident began shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at White Marsh Mall. Police say security guards were escorting large crowds from the mall, which closes at 9 p.m.

At one point, police say an adult male tried to punch an off-duty police officer. Police say a crowd formed as the officer worked to arrest the man who punched him. The officer then used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Police say the man who threw the punch has been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. Seven juveniles and another adult were charged with disorderly conduct.

