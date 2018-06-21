WASHINGTON — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a Maryland man found fatally shot in the nation’s capital.

The Washington Post reports 25-year-old Darin C. Moore Jr. is charged with kidnapping.

No charges have been filed in the killing.

Police say 28-year-old Andre Simmons Jr. was abducted Tuesday near his Bowie home and kidnappers called relatives, demanding money. Court documents say a relative dropped $7,000 off Wednesday in Washington, and a car retrieved the cash hours before Simmons was found dead.

Court documents add police in May had hidden a tracking device in a car, registered to Moore, believed used in a robbery. Authorities say they reviewed tracking data after the car’s description matched that in the kidnapping.

The report didn’t say if Moore has a lawyer.

