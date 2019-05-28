MARYLAND

Man is arrested in Beltsville death

Police have made an arrest in the killing of a man found dead in a home in Beltsville, police said.

Akram Hussein, 25, of Temple Hills, has been charged with murder in the slaying of Cesar Zayas, 30, of Beltsville, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers found Zayas suffering from a gunshot wound in a home after a shooting was reported about 6:10 p.m. in the 11000 block of Roby Avenue. Zayas was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Lynh Bui

Union firm wants Montgomery to reconsider bid

A unionized company that contracts with Montgomery County for trash pickup says it unfairly lost a bid for the work to a nonunion company and will lay off workers if the county doesn’t reconsider.

Members of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA), which represents employees of Unity Disposal and Recycling, protested outside the executive office building in Rockville on Tuesday.

Unity submitted the lowest-priced bid for picking up trash from homes in an area of Silver Spring. But the county, which says price is only one factor in the decision, awarded the contract to another firm, Republic Services, instead.

Procurement director Avinash Shetty denied a protest lodged by Unity, saying no irregularities had occurred. The company has appealed.

— Jennifer Barrios

Police identify man, 26, killed in Chillum

Police identified the man killed Monday in Chillum as Cyril Briscoe, 26.

Officers found Briscoe in a car with a gunshot wound after they responded about 5:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Chillum Road, Prince George’s County police said. Briscoe was pronounced dead at the scene,

Briscoe was in a car with others when another vehicle pulled up next to them and fired at them, police said. He was struck, but everyone else escaped unscathed.

— Lynh Bui

Man dies in crash; officials said he was racing

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Frederick on Memorial Day. Officials said he was racing two other vehicles.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. along the westbound side of Interstate 70 near Route 75.

Maryland State Police said Dustin Michael Curtis, 19, of Mount Airy, was driving a Harley Davidson when he lost control of it., He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

