THE DISTRICT

Man charged in fatal stabbing in NE

Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing last week of a 38-year-old man from Silver Spring who was killed in Northeast Washington, according to authorities.

Dale Thomas, 28, of Northeast was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said he was arrested Friday in connection with the stabbing of Jelani Mohammed, 38.

Mohammed was killed about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE, near the Hechinger Mall.

Thomas has been ordered detained pending a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Two crash victims in Montgomery identified

The two people killed Saturday in a collision between a car and a truck in Silver Spring were identified on Sunday by police as two Hyattsville residents.

One of those who died was the driver of the car, Ismael Melchor Salazar, 39, and the other was one of his two passengers, Maribel Zelaya de Reyes, 41, Montgomery County police said. The other passenger was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, they said.

The crash occurred at New Hampshire Avenue and Northampton Drive, the police said. They said they are still investigating.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Unmanned rocket to blast off for ISS

An unmanned cargo rocket is scheduled to blast off this week from Virginia’s coast to the International Space Station.

The Daily Press reports that the launch is scheduled for shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday at the spaceport on Wallops Island along the Eastern Shore. The unmanned Cygnus cargo craft will carry 7,500 pounds of groceries, hardware and research.

One of the science experiments on board will explore how the universe formed from stardust. Another will explore the pathology of Parkinson’s disease. And yet another involves the sustainable fabrication and repair of plastic materials on lengthy space missions.

NASA TV will stream the launch on its website beginning at 4:15 a.m. Visitors will be able to watch the launch from the NASA Wallops Visitor Center grounds and bleachers.

— Associated Press