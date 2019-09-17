Robinson said police arrested Kevin Quijano-Quijada, 22, of Forest Heights, and charges are pending.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Two teens charged in violent carjacking

Two teenagers have been charged in a carjacking during which the owner tried to stop them but was thrown from the vehicle onto the pavement outside a convenience store in Germantown, officials said.

Police arrested and charged Kenneth D. Davis, 18, whose address was unconfirmed, and Kimberly Morales, 16, of Montgomery Village. Davis is charged with carjacking and assault, and Morales is being charged as an adult with carjacking and other counts, Montgomery County police said Monday.

The carjacking happened about 1:15 a.m. Sept. 6 outside a 7-Eleven store in the 19700 block of Frederick Road.

Authorities said a man parked his car and left it unlocked and running while he went into the store. While the car’s owner was in line at the register, he saw a man get into the driver’s side of his car and a woman get into the back seat.

The car owner ran outside, opened the passenger-side door of the vehicle and tried to get the suspects out, but the driver quickly backed the car out of the spot. The victim was thrown from the vehicle and struck by the door before he fell.

The carjackers then fled in the vehicle.

Police said Davis and Morales were caught in the stolen vehicle in Hope Mills, N.C., on Sept. 7.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Woman sexually assaulted in College Park

Police are looking for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in College Park.

The man approached the woman from behind and knocked her to the ground before he sexually assaulted her about 8:30 p.m. Monday near College and Columbia avenues, Prince George’s County police said.

The man fled after the attack, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Police identify pedestrian killed in Pr. George's

Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a crash earlier this month in District Heights as Manuel Cortez, 25.

Cortez had been attempting to cross the street near the 5900 block of Silver Hill Road when a Mercedes traveling south struck him, Prince George’s County police said. Cortez fell to the ground before a second vehicle struck him, police said.

Cortez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both cars were not hurt and stayed at the scene, police said.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Man fatally shot in Prince William

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Monday in Northern Virginia, officials said.

In a statement, police in Prince William County said that the man was from Woodbridge and that his name was “not being disclosed for investigative purposes.” They said the incident “does not appear to be random.”

A K-9 unit and a helicopter from Fairfax County police helped look for a suspect in the area, but to no avail.

The incident occurred in the 16900 block of Porters Inn Drive in Dumfries. Police said that they got a call about 9:47 p.m. reporting a shooting, and that when officers arrived at the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth