THE DISTRICT

Seventh arrest in

Makiyah Wilson case

D.C. police on Friday arrested a seventh suspect in the shooting of Makiyah Wilson, 10, who was killed outside her home in July when masked gunmen fired into a courtyard during what authorities have said was neighborhood dispute between Wellington Park and Clay Terrace, where Makiyah lived.

Darrise Jeffers, 19, of Northwest Washington, was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the July 16 shooting.

Jeffers, a court affidavit says, conspired by “purchasing, storing and holding firearms in preparation for the shooting and moving the firearms after the shootings.”

Makiyah was shot as she clutched a $5 bill for an ice cream truck in front of her apartment in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Boy charged in pair of

school-bus sex assaults

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with sexually assaulting two girls on a Fairfax County school bus, Fairfax County police said Friday.

The girls at Camelot Elementary School in Annandale told their parents Nov. 13 that they had been sexually assaulted by a boy on school bus CA02, police said.

Police did not release details about when the alleged sexual assaults might have happened, and whether other students or a driver or other adult were present.

The boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of object sexual penetration, police said. He was processed at the county’s juvenile detention center Friday and released into the custody of his parents.

— Justin Jouvenal

Man, 87, dies days

after two-car collision

An 87-year-old Virginia man died Thursday after a crash in Woodbridge, authorities said.

On Tuesday at about 12:10 p.m., officers went to the intersection of Opitz Boulevard and River Walk Way to investigate the crash, Prince William County police said in a statement.

The driver of a 2008 Toyota Camry was trying to make a left turn onto southbound River Walk Way from westbound Opitz Boulevard when her car collided with a 2016 Hyundai Genesis, driven by Donald Lee Sellman, that was traveling eastbound on Opitz Boulevard, the statement said.

Sellman was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday as a result of his injuries, the statement said. The driver of the Camry, a 25-year-old woman from Woodbridge, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

— Justin Wm. Moyer