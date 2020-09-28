The suspect was accused of then running to the cruiser, reaching through a window to unlock the doors and climbing inside. The officer and suspect struggled inside the car, but the officer escaped when it began to move, officials said.
Montgomery County police chased the car for about a mile (kilometer) before it crashed into an unmarked cruiser, according to park police. No officers were injured.
The suspect was taken to a hospital. He was not immediately identified and charges were not released.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.