ESSEX, Md. — A person arrested early Sunday on suspicion of firing a gun at three buildings in Baltimore County appeared to be having a mental health crisis, police said.

The Baltimore Sun reports that no injuries were reported in the shootings by somebody identified only as a male.

Baltimore County police officers saw damage from the gunfire but didn’t immediately see a possible suspect after initially responding to a report of shots fired.

A second report of gunfire was reported about 25 minutes later at a district courthouse in Essex about four miles from the first call. Bullets apparently shattered windows at the courthouse.

After a third report of shooting at a different location, police found the suspect in a vehicle. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.