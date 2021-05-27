The McDaniels were “viciously shot and killed up close at point-blank range,” Police Chief Kevin Davis said. Investigators believe the deaths are connected to a dispute or burglary at the house just two days earlier, police said.
Family members in the home at the time of the shooting were relocated to a safe place.
“The shooter or shooters, we strongly believe, are known to a relative of our two victims,” Davis said. “I can tell you this, this was not a random act of violence, not at all.”
The shooter fled in a silver or white 2018 Nissan Altima with Maryland tags 1EF-1479, police said. No suspect description was released.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the crime.