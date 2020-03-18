It’s unclear whether the officer struck anybody or how many rounds he fired, Harrison said. The officer wasn’t struck, and wasn’t identified. The commissioner called the gunman “brazen” and praised the responding officer for his bravery.
Five people from the scene were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, and police are investigating whether two people who showed up at hospitals around the same time were wounded in the same shooting, Harrison said.
Police did not identify the victims, or give their ages. Their conditions were stable late Tuesday, according to the commissioner. Harrison said an internal investigation has been opened.
