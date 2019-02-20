GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Police in Virginia say they are investigating a report of a possible active shooter at a high school just outside Richmond, but there are no reported injuries and no confirmed reports of gunfire.

The Academy at Virginia Randolph serves academically and behaviorally challenged students.

In a message on Twitter about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Henrico County police said they were responding to the report of a possible active shooter.

A few minutes later, a spokesman for Henrico County schools posted a transcript of a message sent to parents on behalf of the school’s principal. It says police received a call about a “possible threat,” but police were on campus and had not reported anyone being hurt or anyone who appeared to be a threat.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

